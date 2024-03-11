MG Developer Tops Off 559-Unit Metro Parc Apartment Development in Hialeah, Florida

HIALEAH, FLA. — MG Developer has completed the vertical construction of Metro Parc, a 559-unit transit-oriented apartment community located in Hialeah, approximately 13 miles outside Miami. Upon completion, the two-tower building will feature residences with two bedrooms and two bathrooms ranging from 500 to 800 square feet.

Amenities at the community will include coworking space, an outdoor kitchen, pool and a gym. The property will also feature ground-floor retail space, including a Latin-inspired food marketplace.

Metro Parc is the first phase of the Metro Center development, which will comprise roughly 2.3 million square feet of multifamily and retail space and is scheduled for completion in 2027.