MG Properties Acquires 270-Unit Landing at College Square Multifamily Property in Sacramento

Located in Sacramento, Landing at College Square features 270 apartments and a swimming pool.

SACRAMENTO — San Diego-based MG Properties Group has purchased Landing at College Square, an apartment community in Sacramento. The acquisition price was not released.

Marc Ross of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. MG Properties Group assumed the existing Freddie Mac loan, which Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant of CBRE coordinated.