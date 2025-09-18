Thursday, September 18, 2025
Pearl-St-Rose-Las-Vegas-NV
The Pearl at St. Rose in Las Vegas features 270 apartments, a pool and spa, fitness center, dog park and resident clubhouse.
MG Properties Acquires 270-Unit Multifamily Property in Las Vegas for $64M

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — MG Properties has acquired The Pearl at St. Rose, a multifamily community in Las Vegas’ Silverado Rancho master-planned community, from an affiliate of The CONAM Group for $64 million. Charles Steele, John Cunningham and Jared Glover of Berkadia represented the seller. Kevin Mignogna, Charlie Haggard, Lee Scott, Joey Guarino and Michael Beach of Berkadia arranged financing through Freddie Mac.

Situated along the St. Rose Corridor in South Las Vegas, The Pearl at St. Rose offers 270 apartments with spacious floor plans and modern interior finishes. Community amenities include a pool and spa, fitness center, dog park and resident clubhouse. The property was built in 2000.

