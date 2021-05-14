REBusinessOnline

MG Properties Acquires 480-Unit The Retreat Apartments in Phoenix

The Retreat Apartments in Phoenix features 480 apartments.

PHOENIX — San Diego-based MG Properties Group has purchased The Retreat Apartments, a garden-style multifamily community located in Phoenix’s Deer Valley submarket. Completed in 1997, the 480-unit property is a value-add opportunity for MG Properties.

Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant of CBRE arranged an $81.5 million, seven-year, fixed-rate financing for the acquisition. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller.

