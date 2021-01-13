MG Properties Acquires Andante Apartments in Phoenix for $145.2M

Andante Apartments in Phoenix features 576 units, three swimming pools, a resident clubhouse and fitness center.

PHOENIX — San Diego-based MG Properties Group has purchased Andante Apartments, a Class B multifamily property in Phoenix, for $145.2 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Rocco Mandala of CBRE arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate, $99.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the buyer.

Built in phases between 1999 and 2002, Andante Apartments features 576 units in a low-density setting. Common amenities include three swimming pools with picnic areas, a resident clubhouse and fitness center.

Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.