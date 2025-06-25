MG Properties Acquires Citron Apartments in Anaheim, California for $144M

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — MG Properties has purchased Citron Apartments, a multifamily community located at 901 E. South St. in Anaheim, for $144 million. Built in 2023, the four-story Citron features 314 apartments with modern finishes and upscale amenities. Kevin Mignogna, Charlie Haggard, Lee Scott, Joey Guarino and Michael Beach of Berkadia arranged financing for the transaction through Freddie Mac. With this acquisition, MG has added 17 properties to its portfolio over the past 12 months, totaling more than $2.1 billion.