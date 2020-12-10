REBusinessOnline

MG Properties Acquires LIV Bel-Red Apartments in Bellevue for $191M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Vue22-Apts-Bellevue-WA

Vue 22 Apartments in Bellevue, Wash., features 451 residences centrally located between the downtowns of Bellevue and Redmond, Wash.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — San Diego-based MG Properties Group has purchased LIV Bel-Red Apartment Homes in Bellevue. Kennedy Wilson Fund V, a commingled fund managed by Kennedy Wilson, sold the asset for $191 million. The buyer has rebranded the multifamily property as Vue 22 Apartments.

Completed in 2015 and situated in the Bel-Red submarket, Vue 22 features 451 residences. The property is located to the east of Seattle, between downtown Bellevue and downtown Redmond, Wash.

David Young, Corey Marx, Chris Ross and Jordan Louie of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller. Charles Halladay, Rick Salinas and Jake Wisness of JLL Capital Markets arranged financing for the buyer.

MG Properties Group has purchased seven communities in the past 12 months, totaling more than 2,000 units and $715 million in combined value.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  