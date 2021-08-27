MG Properties Acquires Village on Main Apartments in Tacoma, Washington for $85.5M

Village on Main in Tacoma, Wash., features 200 apartments within the Point Ruston Waterfront community. (Photo credit: Bill Purcell)

TACOMA, WASH. — San Diego-based MG Properties Group has purchased Village on Main Apartments, a multifamily property located at 5020 Main St. on the Point Ruston Waterfront in Tacoma. Point Ruston Building 7 LLC, a company owned by Loren McBride Cohen, sold the asset for $85.5 million.

Village on Main features 200 apartments and access to a mix of retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues in the Point Ruston Waterfront mixed-use community.

Chris Ross, David Young, Corey Marx, Jordan Louie and Michael Lyford of JLL represented the seller. Charles Halladay, Rick Salinas and Jake Wisness of JLL Capital Markets arranged financing for the buyer.