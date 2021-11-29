REBusinessOnline

MG Properties Buys 168-Unit Apartment Community in Martinez, California

Maris at Martinez in Martinez, Calif., features 168 apartments.

MARTINEZ, CALIF. — San Diego-based MG Properties Group has acquired Maris at Martinez, a multifamily property located at 142 Fig Tree Lane in Martinez. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Formerly known as Terra Martinez, the 168-unit community was built in 1985.

Salvatore Saglimbeni, Stanford Jones, Philip Saglimbeni and Alexander Tartaglia of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller. Institutional investors advised by JP Morgan Asset Management provided mortgage financing for the acquisition. Bryan Frazier, Andrew Schoene and Blake Hockenbury of Walker & Dunlop arranged the acquisition financing.

