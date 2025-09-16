MG Properties Buys 361-Unit Ovation at Galatyn Park Apartments in Metro Dallas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — San Diego-based investment firm MG Properties has purchased Ovation at Galatyn Park, a 361-unit apartment community in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Designed by WDG Architecture, Ovation at Galatyn Park offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 500 to 1,700 square feet and are furnished with quartz countertops and various smart-home technologies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, sky lounge, outdoor game room, arcade, billiards room and a podcast studio. Daniel Baker, Johnathan Makus, Kevin O’Boyle and Chandler Sims of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between San Francisco-based Legacy Partners and Bridge Investment Group, which completed the project last spring, in the transaction.