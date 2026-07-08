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Reserve-at-Spring-Creek-Richardson
Reserve at Spring Creek in Richardson totals 458 units. The property was built in 2019.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

MG Properties Buys 458-Unit Apartment Community in Richardson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — MG Properties has purchased Reserve at Spring Creek, a 458-unit apartment community located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Built on 17 acres in 2019, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 921 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking lounge, coffee bar and a social lounge. Joey Tumminello, Drew Kile, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill and Jack Windham of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, , an affiliate of Lone Star Funds, in the transaction. Cameron Chalfant, Brian Eisendrath, Harry Krieger and Scott Arenzon, also with IPA, arranged an undisclosed amount of agency acquisition financing for the deal.

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