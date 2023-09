FREMONT, CALIF. — MG Properties has acquired Artist Walk Apartments, a multifamily community in Fremont, from Clarion Partners for $89.7 million. Built in 2017, Artist Walk features 185 apartments and 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Jason Parr, Seth Siegel and Scott MacDonald of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal. Andrew Behrens, Jesse Weber and Stephen Baird of CBRE Capital Markets arranged financing, provided by Freddie Mac, for the transaction.