Friday, December 8, 2023
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

MG Properties Buys Bear Valley Park Apartments in Denver for $76M

by Amy Works

DENVER — MG Properties has acquired Bear Valley Park Apartments, a garden-style community in Denver, from Jackson Square Properties for $76 million.

Located at 5775 W. Dartmouth Ave., Bear Valley Park Apartments features one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, islands and designer finishes. The pet-friendly community offers a heated pool, outdoor fire pit, 24-hour package lockers, private parking lot with available garages, resident lounge, fitness center and spa.

Jordan Robbins and Alex Possick of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction. Charles Halladay, Rick Salinas, Brandon Smith and Annie Rice of JLL Capital Market arranged acquisition financing through Fannie Mae for MG Properties.

