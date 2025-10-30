Thursday, October 30, 2025
Dockside-Apts-Kent-WA
Dockside Apartments in Kent, Wash., features 344 apartments, a swimming pool, three-level fitness center, clubhouse with lounge and kitchen and outdoor grilling areas.
MG Properties Buys Dockside Apartments in Kent, Washington for $95.6M

by Amy Works

KENT, WASH. — San Diego-based MG Properties has purchased Dockside Apartments, a multifamily community situated within Lakes at Kent master-planned community in Kent. Terms of the acquisition were not released. The transaction marks MG Properties’ 11th acquisition in the Seattle metropolitan area.

Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington, Kyle Yamamoto and Natalie Kasper of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Troy Tegeler and Trevor Breaux of CBRE Capital Markets arranged financing for the acquisition.

Dockside Apartments offers 344 one-, two- and three-bedroom units with modern interiors, open-concept layouts and private outdoor spaces. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, three-level fitness center, clubhouse with lounge and kitchen, outdoor grilling areas and a pet park.

