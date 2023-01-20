MG Properties Buys Tribeca North Apartments in North Las Vegas for $81M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Located in North Las Vegas, Nev., Tribeca North Apartment Homes features 312 residences and resort-style amenities.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — San Diego-based MG Properties has acquired Tribeca North Apartment Homes in North Las Vegas from The Bascom Group for $81 million.

Tribeca North features 312 apartments with available garages and resort-style amenities in a low-density community design.

Spencer Ballif, Adam Schmitt and Jannie Mongkolsakulkit of CBRE represented the seller. Bryan Frazier and Blake Hockenbury of Walker & Dunlop secured a Fannie Mae loan for the property.