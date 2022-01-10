MG Properties Expands Denver Multifamily Portfolio with $141M Acquisition

Located in Denver, Colo., 3300 Tamarac features 564 apartments.

DENVER — MG Properties has purchased 3300 Tamarac Apartments, a multifamily community located in Denver’s Hampton neighborhood. Gelt sold the asset for $141 million.

3300 Tamarac features 564 apartments within walking distance of a variety of shopping and dining options, as well as parks and recreation opportunities.

David Martin and Brian Mooney of Northmarq represented the seller, and Northmarq’s Scott Botsford and Joe Giordani arranged the financing for the buyer.