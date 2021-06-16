MG Properties Group Acquires Centra Apartments in Midtown Phoenix for $74.5M
PHOENIX — San Diego-based MG Properties Group has purchased Centra, a multifamily property located in midtown Phoenix, from FORE Property for $74.5 million.
Built in 2020, the five-story, podium-style property features 223 units and underwent a swift lease up.
Steven Nicoluzakis and David Fogler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Brooks Benjamin of KeyBank arranged $43.1 million in acquisition financing for the buyer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.