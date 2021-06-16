REBusinessOnline

MG Properties Group Acquires Centra Apartments in Midtown Phoenix for $74.5M

Located in midtown Phoenix, Centra features 223 apartments.

PHOENIX — San Diego-based MG Properties Group has purchased Centra, a multifamily property located in midtown Phoenix, from FORE Property for $74.5 million.

Built in 2020, the five-story, podium-style property features 223 units and underwent a swift lease up.

Steven Nicoluzakis and David Fogler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Brooks Benjamin of KeyBank arranged $43.1 million in acquisition financing for the buyer.

