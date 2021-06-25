MG Properties Group Buys New 324-Unit Multifamily Community Near Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Zera at Reed’s Crossing in Hillsboro, Ore., features 324 garden-style apartments.

HILLSBORO, ORE. — MG Properties Group has expanded its Portland-area multifamily portfolio with the purchase of Zera at Reed’s Crossing, an apartment property in Hillsboro. North America Sekisui House and Holland Partner Group sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2021, Zera at Reed’s Crossing features 324 garden-style apartments. The community is approximately 10 minutes from two of the area’s largest employers: Nike and Intel.

MG Properties Group acquired 13 communities in the past year totaling over 3,900 units and $1.3 billion in combined value. The company is targeting additional acquisitions in Washington, Texas, Oregon, Arizona, California, Colorado and Nevada.

Mark Washington, Joseph Smolen and Mark Petersen of Eastdil Secured represented the seller. Lee Redmond and Greg Stampley of Eastdil Secured arranged acquisition financing through an affiliate of Apollo Global Management for the buyer.