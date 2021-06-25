REBusinessOnline

MG Properties Group Buys New 324-Unit Multifamily Community Near Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Zera-Reed-Crossing-Hillsboro-OR

Zera at Reed’s Crossing in Hillsboro, Ore., features 324 garden-style apartments.

HILLSBORO, ORE. — MG Properties Group has expanded its Portland-area multifamily portfolio with the purchase of Zera at Reed’s Crossing, an apartment property in Hillsboro. North America Sekisui House and Holland Partner Group sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2021, Zera at Reed’s Crossing features 324 garden-style apartments. The community is approximately 10 minutes from two of the area’s largest employers: Nike and Intel.

MG Properties Group acquired 13 communities in the past year totaling over 3,900 units and $1.3 billion in combined value. The company is targeting additional acquisitions in Washington, Texas, Oregon, Arizona, California, Colorado and Nevada.

Mark Washington, Joseph Smolen and Mark Petersen of Eastdil Secured represented the seller. Lee Redmond and Greg Stampley of Eastdil Secured arranged acquisition financing through an affiliate of Apollo Global Management for the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews