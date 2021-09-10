M2G Group Nears Completion of 38-Unit Apartment Project in East Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Full completion of 319 & Park, a new apartment project in Boston, is slated for early 2022.

BOSTON — Developer MG2 Group is nearing completion of 319 & Park, a 38-unit apartment project in East Boston. The luxury rental community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, slab cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Private outdoor spaces will also be available in select units. Elevated Cos. is leasing the property. Full completion is slated for early 2022.