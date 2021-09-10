REBusinessOnline

M2G Group Nears Completion of 38-Unit Apartment Project in East Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

319-&-Park-Boston

Full completion of 319 & Park, a new apartment project in Boston, is slated for early 2022.

BOSTON — Developer MG2 Group is nearing completion of 319 & Park, a 38-unit apartment project in East Boston. The luxury rental community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, slab cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Private outdoor spaces will also be available in select units. Elevated Cos. is leasing the property. Full completion is slated for early 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews