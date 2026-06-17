MGL Partners to Develop Affordable Seniors Housing Property at Former Hospital Campus in Colorado

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — Denver-based MGL Partners will develop an affordable seniors housing community in Wheat Ridge, approximately 10 miles outside downtown Denver.

The community will be situated within the redevelopment of the former Lutheran Hospital campus. MGL Partners recently executed a purchase-and-sale agreement with E5x Management, which is leading the redevelopment of the hospital campus, for the project site.

Dubbed Legacy Terrace Apartments, the community will feature 50 units for residents age 62 and older earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. MGL Partners plans to pursue Low-Income Housing Tax Credit financing and Colorado state tax credits in February 2027.

Construction is anticipated to begin following financing approvals.