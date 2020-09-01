REBusinessOnline

MGM Grand Detroit to Cut 1,100 Workers

The MGM Grand Detroit is one of three casinos in Detroit.

DETROIT — The MGM Grand Detroit casino plans to cut about 1,100 jobs as part of a national downsizing plan from MGM Resorts International, according to media reports. Nationwide, MGM is laying off 18,000 of its furloughed workers, citing slow business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. MGM Grand Detroit and the city’s two other casinos, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Greektown Casino-Hotel, reopened at 15 percent capacity on Aug. 5.

