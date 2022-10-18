MGM Studios Signs 50,462 SF Office Lease at 260 Madison Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — MGM Studios has signed a 50,462-square-foot office lease at 260 Madison Avenue, a 570,000-square-foot building in Midtown Manhattan. Peter Turchin, Gregg Rothkin, Tim Freydberg, Hayden Pascal and Jared London of CBRE represented the landlord, The Sapir Organization, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.