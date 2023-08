GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — MHC Truck Leasing has signed a 20,020-square-foot industrial lease at 2626 W. Pioneer Parkway in Grand Prairie, located in the central part of the metroplex. The site spans 5.2 acres, and the building was completed in 2022, according to LoopNet Inc. Jarrett Huge and Alex Wilson of Lee & Associates represented tenant and the landlord, an entity doing business as Abdalla 2816 Pioneer LLC, in the lease negotiations.