MI-HQ Acquires Former Eastern Michigan University College of Business Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Life Sciences, Michigan, Midwest

This rendering shows plans for the building’s renovated exterior.

YPSILANTI, MICH. — Michigan Innovation Headquarters (MI-HQ), a provider of life sciences and technology workspaces, has entered into a purchase agreement for Eastern Michigan University’s former College of Business headquarters building in downtown Ypsilanti for $2.6 million. The buyer plans to undertake $10 million in renovations to build shared workspaces for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) companies. Plans call for free onsite parking, research and development wet labs, medical offices, a 160-seat auditorium, exterior courtyard, café, gym and food truck area. Formerly known as the Gary Owens Building, the asset spans 130,000 square feet and is located at 300 W. Michigan Ave. The renovated building is slated to open in the first quarter of 2023 and will serve as MI-HQ’s fourth location.

