Mia Rose Breaks Ground on $55M Apartment Community in Rogers, Arkansas

Posted on by in Arkansas, Development, Multifamily, Southeast

The Junction of Scottsdale in Rogers, Ark., will feature seven three-story buildings comprising one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 751 to 1,109 square feet. (Rendering courtesy of Rosemann & Associates)

ROGERS, ARK. — Mia Rose Holdings LLC has broken ground on The Junction of Scottsdale, a 226-unit apartment community located adjacent to Scottsdale Center mall in Rogers. The $55 million project represent the third multifamily development in northwest Arkansas for the St. Louis-based developer.

Situated on nearly 10 acres at the intersection of North 40th and West Olive streets, The Junction will feature seven three-story buildings comprising one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 751 to 1,109 square feet. Amenities will include a resort-inspired pool, clubhouse, two fitness centers, business center with leasable coworking space, covered parking and numerous greenspace gathering areas.

First National Bank of Fort Smith provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project. The design-build team includes Rosemann & Associates, Thomas Construction, The Engenuity Inc. and Crafton Tull. Asset Living will manage the property on behalf of Mia Rose.