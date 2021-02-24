Mia Rose, ERC Construction Break Ground on 234-Unit Multifamily Community in Springdale, Arkansas

Pure Springdale is a 16-building, 234,000-square-foot multifamily community in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, ARK. — Mia Rose Holdings and ERC Construction Group have formed a joint venture to build Pure Springdale, a 16-building, 234,000-square-foot multifamily community in Springdale. Courtyard Building and Block LLC is the architect, Crafton Tull is the engineer of record and Trinity Multifamily is the property manager. Mia Rose and ERC recently broke ground on the 234-unit property, which is scheduled to be complete in fall 2022.

The project includes new construction of one- and two-bedroom apartment units on 13.7 acres. The apartment complex will feature walking trails, three ponds, a resort-inspired pool, 1,300-square-foot fitness center, technology lounge/business center, gated dog park and numerous green spaces with grills and seating. All units will have washers and dryers, Energy Star-rated kitchen appliances, energy-efficient mechanical systems, upgraded interior finishes and window coverings. Single-car garages will be available for 32 residents at an additional fee.

Pure Springdale is the first joint venture project between Mia Rose Holdings and ERC Construction Group LLC. Mia Rose Holdings is a St. Louis-based developer, and ERC Construction Group is an Arkansas-based general contractor.