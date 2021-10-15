REBusinessOnline

Mia Rose Holdings, Benton Homebuilders Underway on Construction of Multi-Phase Project in Suburban St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Five apartment buildings will bring 180 new units to Dardenne Prairie. (Rendering courtesy of Rosemann & Associates PC)

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO. — Mia Rose Holdings and Benton Homebuilders are underway on the construction of The Prairie, a multi-phase residential project in Dardenne Prairie, about 37 miles northwest of St. Louis. The project includes five three-story apartment buildings totaling 180 units. Benton Homebuilders is constructing nine buildings consisting of 60 three-bedroom villas. One of the apartment buildings will include first-floor retail space. Property manager 2B Residential plans to begin pre-leasing the units in early 2022. Phase I of the apartments is scheduled to open in mid-2022. The project team includes general contractor Midas Construction; architects Rosemann & Associates PC and DL Design; and civil engineer Premier Design Group. Mia Rose is teaming with entrepreneur and restaurateur Jim Cook on the development.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews