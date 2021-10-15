Mia Rose Holdings, Benton Homebuilders Underway on Construction of Multi-Phase Project in Suburban St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Five apartment buildings will bring 180 new units to Dardenne Prairie. (Rendering courtesy of Rosemann & Associates PC)

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO. — Mia Rose Holdings and Benton Homebuilders are underway on the construction of The Prairie, a multi-phase residential project in Dardenne Prairie, about 37 miles northwest of St. Louis. The project includes five three-story apartment buildings totaling 180 units. Benton Homebuilders is constructing nine buildings consisting of 60 three-bedroom villas. One of the apartment buildings will include first-floor retail space. Property manager 2B Residential plans to begin pre-leasing the units in early 2022. Phase I of the apartments is scheduled to open in mid-2022. The project team includes general contractor Midas Construction; architects Rosemann & Associates PC and DL Design; and civil engineer Premier Design Group. Mia Rose is teaming with entrepreneur and restaurateur Jim Cook on the development.