Mia Rose Holdings Breaks Ground on 144-Unit Multifamily Community in Glen Carbon, Illinois

GLEN CARBON, ILL. — Mia Rose Holdings has begun development of its first multifamily development in Illinois. Known as The Meridian, the luxury community will consist of 144 units at the intersection of Highway 157 and North Meridian Road. Completion is slated for spring 2025. The project will consist of 110,000 square feet across four three-story buildings and a one-story clubhouse. Amenities will include a resort-style pool, fitness center, dog park, garages and walking paths. Midas Construction is the general contractor, and Rosemann & Associates is the architect. The project team also includes civil engineer TWM Inc., mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer Engenuity and property manager 2B Residential.