Chatham Hills Luxury Living will consist of eight buildings and feature access to a nature trail and lake. (Rendering courtesy of Rosemann & Associates)
Mia Rose Holdings Breaks Ground on 250-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Westfield, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

WESTFIELD, IND. — Developer Mia Rose Holdings has broken ground on Chatham Hills Luxury Living, a 250-unit apartment complex in Westfield, a far north suburb of Indianapolis. The development will feature 124 one-bedroom units, 114 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom apartments across eight buildings. The project will be situated within the Chatham Hills planned residential and recreational development. The community will provide access to a nature trail and lake recreation as well as feature amenities such as a pool, golf simulator, fitness facility and pickleball courts. Completion is slated for August 2024. The project team includes Rosemann & Associates as architect, Midas Construction as general contractor, V3 Cos. as civil engineer and Engenuity as the mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer.

