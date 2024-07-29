Monday, July 29, 2024
The Prairie Encore will feature 190 luxury apartment units in addition to Sugarfire Smokehouse, Small Sliders, Mac-A-Doodles, Starbucks, Circle K and an animal hospital. (Rendering courtesy of Hurford Architects)
Mia Rose Holdings Breaks Ground on $90M Apartment, Retail Development in Suburban St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO. — St. Louis-based developer Mia Rose Holdings has broken ground on The Prairie Encore, a $90 million apartment and retail development in the northwest St. Louis suburb of Dardenne Prairie. The property will include 190 luxury apartment units along with a 3,000-square-foot, standalone Sugarfire Smokehouse with sand volleyball and pickleball courts. There will also be a Small Sliders restaurant, an 11,000-square-foot building for Mac-A-Doodles Fine Wine, Beer & Spirits, a Starbucks with a drive-thru, a Circle K convenient store and a 7,500-square-foot animal hospital. Sugarfire and Mac-A-Doodles are scheduled to open late this fall. Starbucks is slated to open in mid-2025, with the multifamily and animal hospital following in fall 2025.

The four-story apartment building will feature two interior courtyards, a 3,000-square-foot lobby with a leasing office, coffee bar, kitchen, bar and fitness center and various coworking spaces. Outside, there will be surface parking, a large dog park, resort-style pool and community gathering spaces. Rosemann & Associates was the consulting architect, and Hurford Architects was the project architect. The property manager will be 2B Residential.

