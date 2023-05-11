Mia Rose Holdings, Keystone Construction Complete 97,000 SF Chesterfield Sports Complex Near St. Louis

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Developer Mia Rose Holdings and general contractor Keystone Construction Co. have completed Chesterfield Sports Complex, a 97,000-square-foot indoor volleyball and basketball complex in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield. The complex will serve local, regional and premier basketball, volleyball and other sporting events. Nonprofit organization Chesterfield Sports Association owns and operates the facility, which is anticipated to attract 900,000 visitors each year with 1,000 youth athletes practicing each week and 2,500 athletes playing tournaments on the weekends.

The facility features nine basketball courts that convert into 18 volleyball courts. There is also a fitness area, second-floor mezzanine for game viewing, courtside seating, lounge areas and multipurpose rooms for meetings and classes. MW Weber Architects served as the architect and Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers Inc. was the civil engineer. State Bank provided financing.

Additionally, Keystone is currently constructing a 4,200-square-foot ACE Performance Lab on the first and second floors that will provide performance training and muscle recovery programs. Scheduled to open in May, this space will include Olympic lifting stations, a turf area and a recovery area. The complex’s medical provider, Mercy Sports Medicine, will use space in the performance lab to evaluate and treat athletes.