Mia Rose Holdings, Midas Capital to Develop 144-Unit Apartment Complex in Lake St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The 144 units will be spread across four buildings. (Rendering courtesy of Rosemann & Associates)

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO. — Mia Rose Holdings and Midas Capital are developing a 144-unit apartment complex in Lake St. Louis, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. Completion is slated for December 2023. Midas Construction is the general contractor and Rosemann & Associates PC is the architect. The property manager will be 2B Residential. Amenities will include a pool, sun deck, outdoor lounge, barbecue area, clubhouse, coffee bar, fitness center and golf simulator. The development’s 60 two-bedroom units and 84 one-bedroom units will be spread across four buildings. The two-bedroom units will average 1,135 square feet while the one-bedroom units will measure approximately 825 square feet.