Named 44 West Luxury Living, the project consists of five buildings and a clubhouse.
Mia Rose Holdings Opens 44 West Luxury Living Apartment Complex in Valley Park, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

VALLEY PARK, MO. — Developer Mia Rose Holdings has opened 44 West Luxury Living, a new apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of Valley Park. The project features five buildings with one- and two-bedroom units along with a clubhouse. Three of the five buildings totaling 120 units are complete. The remaining two buildings totaling 84 units are slated for completion in January. The two-bedroom units average 1,020 square feet while the one-bedroom floor plans are approximately 780 square feet.

The 3,800-square-foot clubhouse features a conference center, package concierge, specialty coffee bar, great room and fitness center. The outdoor amenities, which include a pool, sun deck and lounge with fire pits and grills, will open this spring. Additionally, a two-acre parcel of the 10-acre project site is slated for future commercial and retail space. Wright Construction is the general contractor, Rosemann & Associates PC is the architect, Engenuity is the mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer, and Premier Design Group is the civil engineer. The property manager is 2B Residential.   

