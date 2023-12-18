Monday, December 18, 2023
The Solstice features five buildings. (Photo courtesy of Mia Rose Holdings)
Mia Rose Holdings Sells 156-Unit Apartment Complex in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO. — Mia Rose Holdings has sold The Solstice, a 156-unit Class A apartment complex in Lake Saint Louis, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. Minneapolis-based Timberland Partners was the buyer. The Solstice features 48 two-bedroom units and 108 one-bedroom units spread across five buildings. Mia Rose completed development of the property this spring. The St. Louis-based multifamily developer has more than 3,000 units in development across the St. Louis, Northwest Arkansas, Indianapolis and North Texas markets.  

