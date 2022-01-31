REBusinessOnline

Mia Rose Holdings to Build 180-Unit Luxury Multifamily Development in St. Peters, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The Station at St. Peters Luxury Living is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

ST. PETERS, MO. — Mia Rose Holdings has received zoning and site plan approval to build The Station at St. Peters Luxury Living, a 180-unit multifamily development in St. Peters, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter, with completion slated for the first quarter of 2023.

The development’s 60 two-bedroom units and 120 one-bedroom units will be spread across five buildings. There will also be a 3,800-square-foot clubhouse. Amenities will include a conference center, package concierge, kitchen, public workspace and fitness center. The project team includes general contractor Midas Construction, architect Rosemann & Associates PC, civil engineer Premier Design Group and mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer Engenuity. The property manager will be 2B Residential. Mia Rose is a Chesterfield, Mo.-based developer.

