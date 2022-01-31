Mia Rose Holdings to Build 180-Unit Luxury Multifamily Development in St. Peters, Missouri

The Station at St. Peters Luxury Living is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

ST. PETERS, MO. — Mia Rose Holdings has received zoning and site plan approval to build The Station at St. Peters Luxury Living, a 180-unit multifamily development in St. Peters, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter, with completion slated for the first quarter of 2023.

The development’s 60 two-bedroom units and 120 one-bedroom units will be spread across five buildings. There will also be a 3,800-square-foot clubhouse. Amenities will include a conference center, package concierge, kitchen, public workspace and fitness center. The project team includes general contractor Midas Construction, architect Rosemann & Associates PC, civil engineer Premier Design Group and mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer Engenuity. The property manager will be 2B Residential. Mia Rose is a Chesterfield, Mo.-based developer.