Mia Rose Holdings to Develop 204-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Valley Park, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

West Luxury Living will span five buildings along with a clubhouse.

VALLEY PARK, MO. — Mia Rose Holdings and entrepreneur Jim Cook are developing 44 West Luxury Living, a 204-unit apartment complex in Valley Park, about 20 miles southwest of St. Louis. Construction is scheduled to begin in October with completion slated for fall 2022. There will be 60 two-bedroom units and 144 one-bedroom units spread across five buildings.

Amenities will include a dog park, walking path, pool, pickleball court, outdoor lounge and picnic area. Additionally, a 3,800-square-foot clubhouse will be home to a conference center, package concierge, coffee bar and fitness center. The project team includes general contractor Wright Construction, architect Rosemann & Associates PC and engineer Premier Design Group. The property manager will be 2B Residential.

