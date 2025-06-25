Mia Rose Holdings Underway on Development of 190-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Metro St. Louis

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO. — Mia Rose Holdings is underway on the development of Prairie Encore, a 190-unit luxury apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of Dardenne Prairie. General contractor MBG is building the project, which is slated for Phase I completion this fall. The development, which will also feature Sugarfire, Macadoodles and Starbucks, comes on the heels of the debut of The Prairie Luxury Apartments in 2023. Mia Rose and MBG also built that property. Between the two projects, Mia Rose is investing $150 million in the Dardenne Prairie community.

Prairie Encore features a figure-eight building design with two separate courtyards. A 3,310-square-foot lobby connects to a leasing office, coffee bar, kitchen bar, fitness center and other common spaces. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. A 669-square-foot coworking suite will be housed on the second floor. Additional amenities will include a dog park, gathering spaces, a pool and turf areas with barbecue grills. Community gathering spaces as well as sand volleyball and pickleball will be within walking distance at Sugarfire.

Prairie Encore marks the sixth luxury community for MBG in St. Charles County since 2023, encompassing 1,068 units.