Mia Rose Holdings Unveils Plans for Multi-Building Multifamily Project in Dardenne Prairie, Missouri

Old Town Square will feature five three-story apartment buildings. (Rendering courtesy of Rosemann & Associates)

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO. — Mia Rose Holdings has unveiled plans for the development of Old Town Square, a multi-building apartment project in Dardenne Prairie, a western suburb of St. Louis. Mia Rose is developing the project in partnership with Benton Homebuilders and Jim Cook, Imo’s Pizza franchisee and co-owner of Sugarfire Smokehouse. The joint venture team, known as Bryan 364 Junction LLC, plans to break ground on the project in June. Completion is slated for December 2022. The development recently received zoning approval from the city.

Plans call for the construction of five apartment buildings consisting of 120 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units. Additionally, Benton Homebuilders will construct nine buildings with 60 villas, each with three bedrooms, a basement and a two-car garage. The villas will be available for lease. One of the apartment buildings will feature 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. An additional 4,500-square-foot retail space will be home to a new Imo’s Pizza. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor lounge, business room, coffee bar, fitness center and dog park.

The project architects are Rosemann & Associates and DL Design. Premier Design Group is serving as civil engineer. The property manager will be 2B Residential.