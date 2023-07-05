Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Construction on The Junction at Shiloh is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year.
Mia Rose Secures Land, Financing for 177-Unit Multifamily Development in Fayetteville, Arkansas

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Mia Rose Holdings LLC has secured the land and construction financing for The Junction at Shiloh, a planned 135-unit multifamily community in Fayetteville. Southern Bank provided financing. Upon completion, the property will feature 12 studio, 118 one-bedroom, 35 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom apartments ranging from 629 to 1,291 square feet in size. Amenities at the community will include a swimming pool, fitness center, business center and multiple green spaces.

Rosemann & Associates is the architect on the project, construction for which is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year. The Engenuity is providing mechanical, electric and plumbing (MEP) engineering. Kimbel Mechanical is the MEP contractor, and Oelke Construction is the sitework contractor. Asset Living will manage The Junction at Shiloh, with the first units expected to open mid-year 2024.

