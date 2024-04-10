Miami Beach Housing Authority, Atlantic Pacific Break Ground on 119-Unit Affordable Housing Community for Seniors

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — The Housing Authority of the City of Miami Beach and Atlantic Pacific Cos. have broken ground on Vista Breeze, a 119-unit affordable seniors housing development. situated near the Normandy Shores Golf Course at 280 S. Shore Drive. The property represents the largest affordable housing development to break ground in Miami Beach in 45 years, according to the developers.

Vista Breeze will feature Miami modern (MiMo) architecture and include onsite parking, a community center and a business center. Units will be reserved for seniors earning no more than 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

The community is funded by $9 million of subordinate debt provided by the Florida Housing Finance Corp.; a $1 million HOME loan from City of Miami Beach; $6 million Surtax loan from Miami-Dade County; $11.9 million permanent loan issued by Citi Community Capital; debt and equity from Bank of America; and bonds issued by the Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority.

Construction is expected to be complete at Vista Breeze by late-spring 2025.