Miami-Dade County Approves $880M Mixed-Use Development in Miami’s West Little River District

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County has approved the development of The HueHub, an $880 million mixed-use development in Miami’s West Little River district. Spanish-based developer Pablo Castro is teaming up with locally based Laura Tauber to lead the development.

Situated on 12 acres at 8395 N.W. 27th Ave., The HueHub is slated to add more than 4,000 “attainably priced” apartments across seven 35-story towers. Residences will be fully furnished, with monthly rents starting at approximately $1,300 for a studio, $1,600 for a one-bedroom unit and $1,900 for two-bedroom units. The project will also feature nearly 200,000 square feet of interior amenities such as a learning center, communal areas, dedicated workspaces, laundry services and an urgent care facility, as well as a two-acre park.

The design-build team includes Arquitectonica, Coastal Construction, Bilzin, Greenberg Traurig LLP and Franyie Engineers. The development team plans to break ground on The HueHub by the end of the year. According to multiple media outlets, the development is one of the largest to utilize Florida’s Live Local Act, which is legislation passed in 2023 to support the development of affordable and workforce housing.