Of the total 316 apartments at The Residences Palm Court in Miami, 191 units will be reserved for elderly residents.
Miami-Dade County, Related Urban Break Ground on 316-Unit Mixed-Income Development

by Abby Cox

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County and Related Urban Development Group, the affordable and workforce housing arm of Related Group, have broken ground on The Residences Palm Court, a 316-unit mixed-income and intergenerational housing community in Miami. Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) will provide $3.5 million in funding for the redevelopment project. Completion is expected by the end of 2027.

Of the total 316 apartments at The Residences Palm Court, 191 will be reserved for elderly residents, while the remaining units will be reserved for low-income and workforce residents. Community amenities will include a fitness center, coworking spaces, multipurpose room, computer lounge, walking paths, bike storage, on-floor laundry stations and a dog park. The property will also include the Jesse Trice Community Health Center onsite that will be available for resident use.

