Miami-Dade County, Related Urban Open 176-Unit Mixed-Income Community in Little Havana

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County and Related Urban Development Group, the affordable and workforce housing arm of Related Group, has opened the Gallery at Marti Park, a 176-unit mixed-income community located in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Residences are reserved for low-income seniors under the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program, as well as workforce households earning 80 and 120 percent of the area median income (AMI). The project was developed utilizing a 75-year ground lease with Miami-Dade County.

Spanning 12 floors, Gallery at Marti Park offers two-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 893 to 1,064 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Monthly rental rates begin at $2,995. Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, coworking space, package room, outdoor grilling areas, private bike storage, a fourth-level recreational deck and a ground-level senior center that will serve residents and the public. The site also sits adjacent to Joe Moretti Phase 2B, a 96-unit affordable housing project redeveloped by Related Urban in 2022.