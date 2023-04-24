Miami Jewish Health, McDowell Housing Break Ground on $137M Affordable Seniors Housing Project in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. — Miami Jewish Health (MJH) and McDowell Housing Partners have broken ground on Douglas Gardens Residences, a 410-unit affordable seniors housing community in Pembroke Pines, approximately 20 miles north of Miami. Development costs for the project, which will combine healthcare and housing, are estimated at $137 million. Of the total units, 390 will be reserved for age- and income-qualified residents, while the remaining 20 will be market rate.

The project team includes general contractor ANF Group; engineer and landscape designer Keith & Associates; REPRTWAR Architecture and Design; interior designer Jewel Toned Interiors; and law firm Nelson Mullins. Douglas Gardens Residences is scheduled for completion in late 2024.

Financing for the project includes $77 million in tax-exempt bonds issued by Broward County Housing Finance Authority (HFA) via Citi Community Capital Bank, $50 million syndicated through affordable housing investment company CREA, a $14 million subordinate loan from Broward County’s Housing Trust Fund, $12 million in seller take-back financing from MJH and $12 million in developer equity contributions.