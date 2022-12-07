Miami Worldcenter Associates, CIM Deliver 80,000 SF Retail Building, Future Home of Bowlero and Sports & Social

Block F-East, an 80,000-square-foot 'jewel box' retail building at Miami Worldcenter, will eventually house dining and entertainment venues Bowlero and Sports & Social, as well as a rooftop restaurant.

MIAMI — Miami Worldcenter Associates and partner CIM Group have delivered Block F-East, an 80,000-square-foot “jewel box” retail building within the $4 billion Miami Worldcenter campus in downtown Miami. The standalone, glass-encased building marks one of the last retail components to be delivered as part of the 27-acre mixed-use development.

The building, which will be home to Bowlero and the recently announced Sports & Social, will feature an open-air rooftop restaurant overlooking Miami Worldcenter’s World Square public plaza and park. Block F-East is located at the confluence of the 7th Street Promenade and World Paseo open-air retail pedestrian streets. The site is directly west of Miami Worldcenter’s upcoming citizenM boutique hotel and north of the completed luxury apartment tower Bezel Miami.

In addition to the jewel box’s tenants, other retailers at Miami Worldcenter include Sephora (now open), lululemon athletica, Savage x Fenty, Ray-Ban, Posman Books and Lucid Motors, as well as dining and entertainment concepts such as Brasserie Laurel (now open), El Vecino and Chicago’s Maple & Ash and etta restaurants.