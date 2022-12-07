REBusinessOnline

Miami Worldcenter Associates, CIM Deliver 80,000 SF Retail Building, Future Home of Bowlero and Sports & Social

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

Block F-East, an 80,000-square-foot 'jewel box' retail building at Miami Worldcenter, will eventually house dining and entertainment venues Bowlero and Sports & Social, as well as a rooftop restaurant.

MIAMI — Miami Worldcenter Associates and partner CIM Group have delivered Block F-East, an 80,000-square-foot “jewel box” retail building within the $4 billion Miami Worldcenter campus in downtown Miami. The standalone, glass-encased building marks one of the last retail components to be delivered as part of the 27-acre mixed-use development.

The building, which will be home to Bowlero and the recently announced Sports & Social, will feature an open-air rooftop restaurant overlooking Miami Worldcenter’s World Square public plaza and park. Block F-East is located at the confluence of the 7th Street Promenade and World Paseo open-air retail pedestrian streets. The site is directly west of Miami Worldcenter’s upcoming citizenM boutique hotel and north of the completed luxury apartment tower Bezel Miami.

In addition to the jewel box’s tenants, other retailers at Miami Worldcenter include Sephora (now open), lululemon athletica, Savage x Fenty, Ray-Ban, Posman Books and Lucid Motors, as well as dining and entertainment concepts such as Brasserie Laurel (now open), El Vecino and Chicago’s Maple & Ash and etta restaurants.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  