NEW YORK CITY — MIC Capital Partners has signed an 18,214-square-foot office lease expansion in Midtown Manhattan. The division of Mubadala, a global investment firm and sovereign wealth fund of the government of Abu Dhabi, is renewing and doubling its footprint to 36,428 square feet at the Seagram Building at 375 Park Ave. Justin Aronson of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. A.J. Camhi and Paul Milunec represented the landlord, RFR, on an internal basis.