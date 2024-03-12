Tuesday, March 12, 2024
2515-McKinney-Dallas
The 18-story office building at 2515 McKinney Ave. in Uptown Dallas totals 178,970 square feet.
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Michael Walker Construction Completes Renovation of 178,970 SF Uptown Dallas Office Building

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — General contractor Michael Walker Construction has completed the multimillion-dollar renovation of 2515 McKinney Avenue, an 18-story, 178,970-square-foot office building in Uptown Dallas. The project delivered a full facelift of the lobby and added new tenant amenities, including a fitness center, conference center, outdoor patio areas and expanded food-and-beverage options. Entos Design served as the project architect. Stream Realty Partners leases the building, which is owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives.

