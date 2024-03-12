Michael Walker Construction Completes Renovation of 178,970 SF Uptown Dallas Office Building

DALLAS — General contractor Michael Walker Construction has completed the multimillion-dollar renovation of 2515 McKinney Avenue, an 18-story, 178,970-square-foot office building in Uptown Dallas. The project delivered a full facelift of the lobby and added new tenant amenities, including a fitness center, conference center, outdoor patio areas and expanded food-and-beverage options. Entos Design served as the project architect. Stream Realty Partners leases the building, which is owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives.