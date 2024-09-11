Michaels, Brinshore Receive Approval from Chicago Plan Commission for Sixth Phase of Legends South Master-Planned Community

CHICAGO — The Michaels Organization and Brinshore Development have received approval from the Chicago Plan Commission for the sixth phase of the Legends South master-planned community in Chicago’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Located at 4520 S. State St., the development is a revitalization of the former site of the Robert Taylor Homes public housing towers. Designed by LBBA and Brook Architecture, the new apartment community will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units across two separate buildings. The project will also include 3,600 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and various community amenities. Complementing the apartments will be a small plaza at the intersection of State and 45th streets designed to foster community gatherings and enhance the neighborhood’s public space. The development also includes 47 parking spaces.

The $40 million project is being funded through a combination of tax credit equity, City of Chicago soft funds, private loans, Chicago Housing Authority loans and tax-increment financing. The other phases of Legends South, which Brinshore and Michaels began developing in 2005, include more than 600 mixed-income rental units.