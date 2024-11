HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — Michaels has opened a 20,000-square-foot store in Hicksville, located on Long Island. The arts and crafts and home décor retailer is backfilling a space previously occupied by T.J. Maxx at the newly renovated Woodbury Shopping Center. Robert Delavale of Breslin Realty represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. RIPCO Real Estate represented Michaels.