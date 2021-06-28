Michaels Organization Buys 201-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Property in Springfield, Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. —The Michaels Organization has purchased Bergen Circle Apartments, a 201-unit mixed-income housing property in Springfield, located in the western part of the state. MassHousing provided Michaels with a $13.3 million construction loan along with a $7.9 million repair loan to fund a renovation program that will include HVAC upgrades, new flooring and appliances and new window installation. The community offers two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, 118 of which are restricted to households earning up to 50 percent of the area median income (AMI). Fifty-two units restricted to those earning up to 80 percent of AMI. The remaining units are rented at market rates. The general contractor for the renovation program is Michaels Construction; the architect is Urban Practice.